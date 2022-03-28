Los Angeles: The 39 years old actor and musician made history by becoming the first-ever Muslim to win Oscar for a short film.

Ahmed made it to the stage during the star-studded ceremony held in Los Angeles to accept his award for a short film “ The Long Goodbye”.

Well, last year Ahmed was nominated in the best entertainer nominations for Sound Of Metal, where he played a drummer who loses his hearing, however, he lost to Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won for The Father.

This long goodbye short film is an eleven minutes movie, coordinated and co-composed by Aneil Karia, who went along with him in front of an audience, which likewise co-composed and stars Ahmed, tracks a family who is planning for a wedding festivity when “the situation unfurling in the rest of the world show up out of nowhere close to home”.

While speaking in front of an audience, Ahmed said: “In such divided times, we accept that the main job of the story is to advise us that there is no us and them, there is simply us.”

He further added; This is for every individual who feels as if they don’t have a place, anybody who feels like they’re caught in a dead zone. You’re in good company, we’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is.