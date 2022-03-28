Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks

Kyiv: Russia and Ukraine will restart face-to-face peace negotiations on Monday, amid warnings that the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol was now “catastrophic”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the resumption of over-the-table talks, saying they must bring peace “without delay” and signaling a willingness to compromise on the most sensitive topics.

The two sides have not met in person in weeks, but will hold three days of talks in Istanbul from Monday, according to David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator, lawmaker, and Zelensky ally.

Several rounds of talks have already failed to end the war sparked by the Russian invasion, which is now in its second month.

About 20,000 people have been killed, according to Zelensky, 10 million have fled their homes and despite Russian military setbacks, several cities are still coming under withering bombardment.

In the southern port city of Mariupol, about 170,000 civilians are encircled by Russian forces, with ever-dwindling supplies of food, water, and medicine.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said the situation there was “catastrophic” and the assault from land, sea, and air had turned the once-thriving city of 450,000 people “into dust”.

France, Greece, and Turkey are hoping to launch a mass evacuation of civilians within days, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought an agreement from Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.