How many people showed up to PTI’s Islamabad jalsa?

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to pull one of the “biggest” rallies in the federal capital by gathering a crowd of one million. Whether the crowd was as much as the PM promised or the venue was spacious enough to house it, is a guess.

The PTI jalsa took place at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on March 27 as the Opposition geared up to oust the premier from office through the no-confidence motion.

The Islamabad police estimated the crowd to be around 60,000-70,000, while the Intelligence Bureau (IB) said the number was 26,000.

Meanwhile, independent sources said 35,000 people had attended the rally. They insisted that the crowd was in no way near 10,0000.

PM Imran Khan, however, was satisfied with the number of participants.

The stage secretary claimed over two million people had gathered there. Meanwhile, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb estimated it to be around 10,000.

According to the IB, 16,000 people attended the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sit-in.