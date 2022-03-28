New Ukraine-Russia talks next week

KYIV: Ukraine said that a second round of conflict talks between negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow will take place in Turkey from Monday, just over one month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, during another round of video negotiations, it was decided to hold the next in-person round of the two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30,” David Arakhamia, a Ukraine negotiator and politician wrote on Facebook.

Russia’s lead negotiator in the conflict, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed the upcoming talks with Ukraine, but gave a slightly different time frame, saying they would start Tuesday and end Wednesday.

Turkey also confirmed the talks in a statement Sunday issued by the president’s office that did not specify when they would begin.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan had agreed to host the fresh talks in Istanbul during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the statement.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to make whatever contribution was needed to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine and improve the humanitarian situation there, the statement added.

Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough in their first top-level talks, on March 10 in Antalya, since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The two sides have held regular talks via video conference but offered scant hopes for any breakthroughs with both sides describing efforts as difficult.

Erodgan said last week that Russia and Ukraine appeared to have reached an understanding on four out of six negotiating points; Ukraine staying out of NATO, the use of Russian language in Ukraine, disarmament and security guarantees.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday however that there was “no consensus” on key points with Russia.