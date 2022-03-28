Cost of basic cooking supplies rises

For the past week, the prices of critical kitchen supplies have been volatile, according to a study by the Daily Times in Karachi on Sunday.

During the week, the prices of most non-perishable commodities saw a mixed trend, but the cost of perishable items like fruits and vegetables rose.

In addition, as the holy month of Ramazan approaches, the cost of Ramazan-specific commodities including dates, traditional juices, drinks, and basins has risen as well.

Ghee/cooking oil prices have spiraled out of control, with premium brands like Dalda, Sufi, and others charging about Rs 500 per kg and B-grade brands charging nearly Rs 375 per litre.

It has been reported by traders that the price of the highest quality ghee/cooking oil has increased by another Rs 50 per kg, which indicates that in the past two weeks, the price of ghee/cooking oil has gone up by Rs 250 per 5-liter pack from Rs 2,130 to Rs 2,410.

While Mustard oil is being offered for Rs 475 per kilogramme. The price of boneless beef increased by 50 rupees a kilogramme from Rs 850 per kilogramme to Rs 900 per kilogramme, while the price of beef with bone is still being offered at the same level of Rs 750 per kilogramme. The price of mutton was Rs1600 per kg.

The wholesale price of chicken has increased by Rs 400 per 40 kg, which is offered at Rs 480-500 per kg. The retail egg prices have increased from Rs 150 to Rs 160 per dozen.

Prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have not changed, but retail LPG prices have increased from Rs 235 per kilogramme to Rs 245 per kg, making it more expensive for consumers to purchase.

Although wheat flour prices decreased during the week under review, the best quality wheat flour was reduced from Rs 900 per 10 kg bag to Rs 850 per 10 kg bag. A 25 gramme Shan and National spice packet costs Rs 75-80, although the suppliers have lowered the pack size from 43 grammes to 25 grammes, resulting in no change in the prices of other brands of packaged spices.

The price of sugar was maintained which is being sold at Rs 90-100 per kg in retail.

Good quality dates went from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 300 per kg in price, while the price of Jam-e-Shireen jumbo size bottles went from Rs 300 per bottle to Rs 380 per bottle and the normal size bottle from Rs 250 to Rs 290. The price of Ramadan-specific items, such as basin, has gone up in the last week, from Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg.

One litre packs of Olpers, Milk Pak, as well as other brands of milk are still available at Rs 170 per pack despite the recent increase in fresh milk and packed milk costs. Milk creams like Olpers and Milk Pak have already seen a rise of Rs 5 per box from Rs 135 to Rs 140 per pack. At Rs 145 per kg, fresh milk is being sold, and yogurt at Rs 160 per kg. Due to a rise in Lactogen and Nido pricing, the cost of formula milk went up by an additional 20pc last week to Rs 490 for 200 grammes of milk.

Rice prices have also increased, with the best quality Basmati rice available at Rs 230 per kg against Rs 205-210 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs 125 per kg.

A mixed trend can be seen in the price of pulses, with gramme pulses rising from Rs 240 per kg against Rs 210 per kg, and fine quality mash falling from a Rs 280 per kg against Rs 300 per kg last week. Prices for moong and masoor have remained steady at Rs 180 and Rs 240, respectively. Per kg. of each.

As the price of potatoes increased from Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg, the trend in overall vegetable costs rose. This week’s onion and tomato prices remained unchanged at Rs 40 per kg and Rs 80 per kg, respectively.

Prices for the highest quality fruits have remained consistent, with the best quality bananas costing Rs 180 per dozen and the regular quality bananas costing in the range of Rs 120-130 each. Guavas cost 150 per kg, and the best quality oranges are available for Rs 300 per dozen.