Faisalabad business community appreciates govt’s economic policies

Representatives of business community have endorsed the economic policies of the present government and demanded continuity of its policies for further growth of businesses in the country. In a statement issued on Sunday, Mian Kashif Zia, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government introduced prudent policies which not only stabilised the national economy but also opened new vistas for further economic growth. He said that knitwear exports witnessed 35 per cent increase during the last two years, which was the highest figure in the history of Pakistan. He said that political stability and maturity were necessary to accelerate the pace of national progress and prosperity. Kashif Zia said that the PTI government policies restored the trust of foreign buyers and now they were diverting their exports orders to Pakistan. He said that all parties should show political maturity and let the PTI government complete its constitutional tenure.













