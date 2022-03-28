Most Brits expect problems paying heating and energy bills — media

A new poll claims that less than a third of Britons see the Ukraine crisis as a major concern More than 67pc of UK residents expect problems paying bills for heating and electricity, according to the latest poll carried out by Techne, a London-based market and data research company. The Sunday Express London revealed a survey which shows that the cost of living is the top concern for 58pc of British citizens. More than 80pc of 1,642 surveyed individuals said they are going to avoid large purchases, while 55pc are planning to decrease spending on leisure activities. Some 37pc said they will try to save on clothes.

Meanwhile, only 31pc of respondents cited Ukraine as a key reason for concern. Nearly a third of those surveyed said the crisis in the Eastern European country and Western anti-Russia sanctions will push back the date they can retire. Only 7pc of respondents were worried about climate change, and only 3pc of respondents mentioned the coronavirus pandemic as a cause for concern. Over the past six months, Europe has been struggling with an unprecedented energy crisis that has been sending prices for gas, petrol and electricity to record high levels. The latest sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine has worsened the situation as concerns over energy security in the region deepened as Russia remains the continent’s biggest energy supplier.