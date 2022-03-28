Tencent keen to contribute to digital growth in Pakistan

BEIJING: Tencent, a Chinese leading multinational specializing in various internet-related services and products expressed a desire to contribute to digital growth in Pakistan.

Pakistan Ambassador Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting with senior executives of Tencent. Danny Marti, Head of Tencent Public Affairs and Global Policy led the discussions on behalf of Tencent. Pakistan’s Consul-General in Guangzhou also attended the meeting.

Tencent is a leading Chinese multinational, specializing in various internet-related services and products, entertainment, artificial intelligence, and technology. It is also the parent company of WeChat.

In his remarks, the Ambassador noted with satisfaction the growing engagement of Tencent with Pakistan. He highlighted Pakistan’s recent initiatives for the promotion of the IT sector and for attracting foreign investment in this area.

Appreciating Tencent’s interest to expand cooperation with Pakistan, the Ambassador encouraged it to benefit from Pakistan’s capable human resource and friendly investment climate to deepen its footprints in Pakistan’s ICT sector.

Thanking Ambassador Haque for his remarks, Mr. Marti briefed him about the diverse business operations of the company and its desire to contribute to digital growth in Pakistan.

He added that Tencent would maintain its coordination with the Embassy and relevant departments in Pakistan to explore the possibility of mutually beneficial future engagement.