‘That’s for mum,’ says Ferguson after maiden win in Qatar

DOHA: Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson clinched a maiden DP World Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday, dedicating his one-shot victory to his mother who “was watching from home, crying”. The 25-year-old Glasgow golfer had started the final round three shots adrift of overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan. However, as they slipped off the pace, Ferguson pounced, firing an eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to lift the trophy. “That’s for my mum. I know she’ll be watching at home crying. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums, especially mine,” said the new champion after a closing round score of 70 and a seven-under total for the tournament. “I’m a winner now – it’s incredible.” Ferguson’s playing partner Chase Hanna of the United States finished alone in second place on six under after he rounded off his final round 71 with a birdie at the 18th. Marcus Kinhult of Sweden and Poland’s Meronk were third, two shots off the pace.













