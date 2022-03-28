Xinjiang people active in CPC

“I’m a Party member!” said Abduljapal Mund, a herdsman in Muji Township, Akto County in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He refused to be paid after helping tourists pull their car out of the mud, he just proudly showed his Party emblem on his jacket.

Abduljapal Mund was awarded the title of the outstanding member of Communist Party of China in 2021.

“The Chinese nation with 56 ethnic groups is one family. How can I ask my family members to pay for just a simple favor? So I didn’t accept the money, even they insisted on paying me. So I took off the outfit to show them my Party emblem. I treated them as family members, so I tried my best to help them,” he said.

There are over 1.8 million CPC members in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. These Party members work in local governments, schools, hospitals, the military and other institutions.

Nine Communist Party of China (CPC) members from Hotan, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region were awarded the first batch of commemorative medals for their five-decades-long Party membership in 2021. CCTV