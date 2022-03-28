Dow varsity announces early development of vaccine for LSD

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences in collaboration with the Sindh Livestock Department has announced the early development of vaccine for Bovine Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

DUHS Provost Chancellor Prof Nusrat Shah said this while addressing a seminar titled “Current Status and Way Forward to Therapy and Prevention of Bovine LSD” organized jointly by the Association of Molecular and Microbiological Sciences at Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium, Ojha Campus.

He urged the youth to come to veterinary as there is a shortage of veterinary doctors in our country. Sindh Livestock Director-General Dr. Nazir Hussain Kalhoro, Dow College of Biotechnology Principal Prof Mushtaq Hussain also addressed the seminar.

Replying to questions from media and students, Nazir Hussain Kalhoro said that only five districts of Sindh province were safe from this disease.

According to the March 23 data, 28,857 cows have been infected in Sindh province and 250 cattle have died.