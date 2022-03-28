Higuita wins Tour of Catalonia after Montjuic finale

BARCELONA: Colombian Sergio Higuita sealed overall victory in the Tour of Catalonia on Sunday after the seventh and final stage won by Italy’s Andrea Bagioli. Higuita controlled the attacks of his rivals over a stage which finished with six climbs up the Olympic hill at Montjuic in Barcelona. The Bora rider held his 16-sec overnight lead on Ineos’ Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz having gained the upper hand on the Olympic road race champion in Saturday’s long 120km two-man breakaway. “I was tired after yesterday’s stage, I knew it would be tough,” said 24-year-old Higuita. “I was waiting for the attacks and they came.”

On Sunday, Bagioli joined the leading group in the final kilometre, winning a sprint finish ahead of Hungary’s Attila Valter. The 23-year-old Italian achieved the second success of the week for his Quick Step team, two days after Britain’s Ethan Vernon. “We’re all tired because it was a tough week,” added Higuita following a race overshadowed by Sonny Colbrelli’s collapse and heart problem after the first atage. This was Higuita’s first WorldTour stage race triumph and his second success of the season after a stage in the Tour of the Algarve in Portugal last month.