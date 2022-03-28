Zacky Reapers down PHT to win Super League Polo title

LAHORE: Zacky Reapers won Super League Polo title after toppling Platinum Homes Tigers by 8-5½ in the final at Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Sunday. The three-week Super League was participated by top national and international players and after tough and challenging competitions, Zacky Reapers and Platinum Homes Tigers succeeded in qualifying for the main final. Zacky Reapers played better polo in the final and emerged as title winners of the prestigious polo league. Shah Qubilai Alam was hero of the final as he played outstanding polo and contributed with fabulous four goals. His teammates also contributed well in their sides’ title triumph as Mustafa Aziz Anwar thrashed in two tremendous goals while Nazar Dean Ali Khan and Saif Ullah Noon converted one goal each.

From Platinum Homes Tigers, 11-year-old Umar Ashfaq also impressed the spectators with his super polo skills and techniques and contributed with a convincing hat-trick of goals and Aleem Tiwana struck one goal but despite playing well and having one and a half goal handicap advantage, the efforts of Platinum Homes Tigers players couldn’t bear fruit for their side.

Eleven-year-old Umar Ashfaq was handed over the emerging polo player award, Amirreza Behboudi was given the highest goal scorer award, Platinum Homes Tigers were given the highest goal-scoring team award, Zacky Reapers pony was given the best polo pony award while Zacky Reapers players received the winning trophy, Platinum Homes Tigers the runners-up trophy and ZS Lions received the third position trophy.