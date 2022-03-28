Aamir Khan opens up about why he decided to quit film industry during lockdown

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan left fans in shock after the actor revealed he decided to leave film industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ABP, the 3 Idiots actor spilled, “No I quit. Nobody knows this. I’m saying for the first time, you will be shocked. I had informed my family that I won’t be doing any films from now onwards. Neither I’ll act nor I will produce any films. I don’t want to do all this.”

“I just want to spend my time with you all. Kiran and her parents, Reena and her parents, my children, my family are there. I felt that. I understand it was a response in anger.” he continued.

“My family was shocked as I was conveying it to them in such an intense way. Nobody argued with me. Then I thought I should tell people that I won’t be acting in films now. Then I said if I tell people they will say, ‘This is his marketing scheme as his film Laal Singh Chaddha is about to release, he is announcing his retirement.”

“One day, my children told me that you are an extreme person, don’t do this. It will be better if you find a balance in life. I had quit films. In my heart, I had left films. My children and Kiran explained to me I am doing the wrong thing.” The actor’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha will releasing in August and will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan.