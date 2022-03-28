Priyanka Chopra and Riz Ahmed toast South Asians at pre-Oscars party

The dirty secret about film industry parties is that they’re rarely fun. Hardly anyone feels like they’re in with the in-crowd. There’s a lot of posturing, peacocking and busying oneself with one’s phone. The opposite was true at a party to celebrate the achievements of South Asians in this year’s Oscars race on Wednesday. Three weeks ago, Maneesh K Goyal, a New York restaurateur, was talking with Anjula Acharia, who is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s manager and Shruti Ganguly, a film producer. “We realised there were 10 Oscar nominees of South Asian descent this year,” Goyal said. “My immediate response: ‘We should throw a party.'” Chopra Jonas signed on as a host, and so did Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and Bela Bajaria, the head of global TV at Netflix. The United Talent Agency offered its Beverly Hills offices. “I wasn’t sure if we’d be in a conference room, or something,” said Richa Moorjani, a star of “Never Have I Ever,” who wore an embroidered blazer and matching pants by a Dubai label named OTT.













