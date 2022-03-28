Hina Bayat schools Maryam Nawaz for suggesting a return to purana Pakistan any day now

Veteran actor Hina Khwaja Bayat has been trending on social media platforms for having schooled PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz after the latter went viral for claiming the country is about to land back in ‘Purana Pakistan’.

The political figure is also being trolled for stating, “Mainay pehle he kaha tha ke geedar ki khaal pehen kar koi Nawaz Sharif nahi bansakta. (I have said this before, no one can wear the coat of a jackal and claim to be Nawaz Sharif).”

In a video message shared on Bayat’s Instagram, she expressed her disdain towards Nawaz’s desire, adding a few wishes of her own. Before doing either, she clarified that she has never wished to use harsh words in a conversation with or about anyone, but Nawaz has left her with no choice.

“Main ne aj tak kabhi nahi chaha ke main kisi ke baray men, ya kisi ke liye, koi sakht alfaz istemal karun. Lekin Maryam Nawaz sahiba, apne mujhe majboor kardiya hai ye kehne pe ke apke mun men khaak (I have never wished to use harsh words against or about anyone but madam Maryam Nawaz, you have left me with no choice but to say, may your wishes never come to pass!” she rebuked. “I pray to God that may we never have to go back to Purana Pakistan, the Pakistan your party and its allaints had created. May the Lord protect Pakistan from the enemies within and without,” added the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor. “May He protect our forces, and the leaders who want nothing but the best for this country. May He be our guiding force, this is the prayer of a true Pakistani,” she concluded.

Bayat also tagged Nawaz in the caption of her video writing, “May Allah Ta’ala protect our beloved country from the enemies beyond our borders and those who create fitna within!” The video has gathered over 66,000 views as of now.

It is pertinent to note here that PML-N vice president recently said that PM Imran Khan’s governing days are numbered. She referred to the country as a plan that will soon be landing back or go back to being Purana Pakistan. Bayat is a veteran Pakistani actor whose renowned appearances include Uraan, Ishq Gumshuda, Aunn Zara, Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Muqaddas and Shehr-e-Zaat and Baaghi. She also appeared in the ZEE5 web-series Churail.