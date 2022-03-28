Internet trolls Neelam Munir over film promotion look

The talented starlet Neelam Muneer is recently going to shine on the silver screen in her upcoming film Chakkar opposite heartthrob Ahsan Khan.

Currently, the stars are doing promotions for their action thriller film.

Chakkar is a murder mystery and thriller movie. The film is produced by Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz, who have previously produced big films such as Wrong No. and Mehrunisa We Lub You. The upcoming film’s star-studded cast includes Ahsan Khan, Neelum Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh, and many others. The film is all set to release this Eid-ul-Fitr 2022. Neelam Muneer is known widely known for her phenomenal modeling and acting skills. She kick-started her career as a model. We’ve even seen her show-stopping on the ramp for various designers. She is making big strides in the entertainment industry with her back-to-back hit drama serials. In 2017, Neelam made her film debut with the comedy thriller Chupan Chupai opposite Ahsan Khan. She recently appeared in the drama Muhabbat Dagh Ki Surat and garnered praise from all around because of her amazing acting. Recently star was spotted for the promotion of her upcoming film Chakkar at Lucky One Mall Karachi. She was looking stunning in a white dress with statement Gucci gloves. As soon as the pictures went viral netizens start trolling her for her dressing.