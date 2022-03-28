Ariana sends Kim Kardashian a gift

Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry over ex Pete Davidson. In fact, the pop star seems to be on friendly terms with her former fiancé’s current girlfriend Kim Kardashian. On Friday March 18, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Stories to show off a gift box of R.E.M Beauty products she received from the collection’s founder, Ariana.

The Into You singer, 28, had a whirlwind romance with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, back in 2018, which included PDA-packed appearances on the red carpet, multiple matching tattoos with each other and a brief engagement. The two called it quits that October after just five months together.

Kim and Ariana’s lives have been overlapping way before the reality star began dating Pete in late 2021, while in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West. In 2016, the two icons posed together at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The following year, Kim brought her daughter North West to the Grammy-winner’s Dangerous Woman concert at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Ariana-who tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2021-also made an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2019 after Kris Jenner had a cameo in her star-studded “Thank U, Next” music video. The hit song famously includes the line, “and for Pete I’m so thankful.”

In another lyrical coincidence, eagle-eyed fans uncovered an Instagram photo from 2018 that Kim posted of herself with the caption, “Universe must have my back,” a lyrics from Ariana’s song, “Pete Davidson.”

After going Instagram official with Pete earlier this month, Kim spoke about their romance for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, confirming that the comedian has multiple tattoos dedicated to her and thinks the two of them are “so cute.”

“You know what, I’m in my 40s, f–k it…just go for it, find your happiness,” she said of their relationship on March 16. “And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”