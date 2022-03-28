Momal Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari’s dance video goes viral

Pakistani actors Momal Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari leave fans stunned with their killer dance moves. Recently the actors were spotted together at Sabzwari-Sheikh family wedding. The videos and pictures from the wedding have been making rounds on social media which shows Shahroz Sabzwari, Momal Sheikh and Shehzad Sheikh setting the dance floor on fire.

Not only this, senior actor Javed Sheikh, Saleem Sheikh, Behroze Sabzwari along with his wife Safina Behroze were also spotted dancing their heart out during a family wedding.