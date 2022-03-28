Shahrukh Khan disappointed as Sushmita says she’s ‘busy’ to work with him

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was left disappointed when actor Sushmita Sen said she was busy after he offered that they work together.

In a new ad for Disney+ Hotstar, Shah Rukh is seen busy texting Sushmita. At first, he wrote, “Hey Sush, let’s do something together for SRK+” Earlier, Shah Rukh had teased that SRK+ is his OTT app. However, he revealed later that it was for an ad for Disney+ Hotstar. In the new video, shared by Disney+ Hotstar on Twitter on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan is seen concentrating on texting Sushmita Sen. After his message, Sushmita replies, “Busy with Disney+ Hotstar.” She also adds, “We can figure next year, pakka (for sure).”

After getting the response, Shah Rukh makes a face, sighs, and walks away. Disney+ Hotstar tweeted the video saying, “We’re just going to stay Sussshhhh on this one @iamsrk #ThodaRukShahRukh.”

Shah Rukh and Sushmita have so far starred together in Main Hoon Na (2004). Written and directed by Farah Khan, the film also stars Sunil Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan. Both the actors had special appearances in Alag (2006). Shah Rukh also had a cameo appearance in Sushmita’s 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya.

Earlier, actors Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap were also part of Shah Rukh’s new ads. Shah Rukh had shared a picture of himself with the logo of SRK+ next to him. Salman Khan had retweeted him saying, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se (Today’s party is from you) @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+.”

Anurag Kashyap had also He tweeted, “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+.” Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!” Ajay tweeted, “Sorry @iamsrk pehle bata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta. Ab #ThodaRukShahRukh.”

Shah Rukh is currently in Spain shooting for Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features John Abraham. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.