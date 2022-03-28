Pete Davidson joins Scott Disick for a wild boys’ night

Slumber Party Pete! Pete Davidson made a cameo on Scott Disick’s Instagram Story early Sunday, March 20. A video that appears to have been taken by the Saturday Night Live star was posted around 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET. It pans around a room, showing that Scott and two other men had fallen asleep in their seats while a TV blares the 1982 movie The King of Comedy. The camera then turns around to face none other than Pete himself.

“Boyz night was wild,” read the caption, which included four bed emojis.

Pete wore a Ramones T-shirt in the video. Last year, Deadline reported that the star will play Joey Ramone in the upcoming biopic, I Slept with Joey Ramone.

Pete’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian was not spotted in the video. She spent Saturday evening in Miami, promoting her new SKIMS Swim collection with sister Khloe Kardashian. On Sunday, Kim jetted back to her native Los Angeles and reunited with her boyfriend at an airport, where they were photographed kissing in a car.

Over the last few months, Pete, who lives in New York, and the SKIMS founder have maintained a long-distance romance. He had spent time with Kim in L.A. last week as well, as evidenced by texts he sent her ex Kanye West-who has dissed him online and in his music-that were published on his friend’s Instagram last weekend.

Pete, who rarely uses social media, and Kim were last photographed together on March 17 in Los Angeles. She drove them to an In-N-Out Burger to get some food.

Pete has hung out with Scott before-in December, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father of her three kids joined the comedian and Kim for a movie and dinner outing on the SNL star’s home New York City borough of Staten Island.

The following month, on Kim’s swimsuit selfie on Instagram, Scott left a curious comment that many fans believed hinted at her boyfriend. He wrote, “Damn! Where’s the tripod.” Kim may soon take a step in her romance with Pete. A source close to the SKIMS founder told E! News last week that while her kids haven’t been introduced to Pete, “Kim loves having him around her family and sisters” and that “They are getting pretty serious and Kim’s excited to incorporate him more into her life.” During a March 16 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim spoke about her relationship with Pete for the first time. She confirmed he got her name put on his chest-as a branding-and also revealed that he got other tribute tattoos in her honor, including a “really cute” one that reads, “My girl is a lawyer.”