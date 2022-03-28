Shehbaz urges people to topple PTI’s ‘corrupt’ govt

PML-N President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif Sunday asked the people to topple the corrupt PTI government to save the nation’s future. In a video message, Shehbaz urged the masses to join the ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ in order to get rid of Imran-led government. He maintained that he wanted to convey an important message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to the nation. “It is a reality that inflation in Pakistan has reached the highest level in the regime of PM Imran Khan.” He also criticised the PTI-led government for alleged worst corruption, poverty, unemployment and cruel behavior to the common man, says a news report. A day earlier as PML-N’s ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ started from Model Town, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the government had already been ousted and the opposition was heading to Islamabad to say “goodbye” to PM Imran Khan. “[Prime Minister] Imran Khan’s government has gone; he is shouting every day. The government has gone; we are going to say goodbye to it,” Maryam told a news channel in an interview on her rally’s container. The PML-N leader said the people were echoing the name of party supremo Nawaz Sharif due to the incompetent government and inflation. “The government has gone and a goodbye is left only. He’s (Imran Khan) is pleading but nothing will happen now,” said the PML-N leader. She added that the move to oust PM Imran was taken by the government and not the opposition. Talking about the government allies who are yet to make a decision, Maryam said no one will stand with the premier, as his own party members were ditching him.

JUI-F President Fazlur Rehman had warned the government against posing any threat to the opposition parties, saying that they will give a befitting response.

“We are not wearing bangles,” Fazl said on Saturday while announcing that the participants of his party’s long march would stay in the federal capital for two to three days after reaching there on Saturday.

He said as the opposition was “staying in its limits” and the government should also not cross its limits.

The JUI-F president said it was the alliance’s decision to hold talks with all the allies of the government.

Fazl said the PML-Q was in talks with the PML-N to settle matters between them.

He claimed that all matters with the government’s allied parties had been settled. Fazl said the MQM-P had made no demand for a ministry but wanted a settlement with the PPP on the local government’s bill.