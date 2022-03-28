Bilawal felicitates nation on ‘end of PTI’s innings’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon say why he was “ousted from power”. Talking to the media persons accompanied by Shahzain Bugti who quit the government, Bilawal said the former’s decision was a brave one. After a meeting with the PPP chief, Bugti announced he would support the opposition in the wake of the no-confidence motion submitted against Premier Imran on March 8. Bilawal further said, “The prime minister deceived his allies and didn’t ensure justice to the people of Balochistan.” “We will take our revenge from an undemocratic man using democratic means and oust the PM through the parliament’s vote,” he added. He felicitated everyone over end of Imran’s government, adding his party won’t allow anyone to rig the no-trust vote in the National Assembly. “We won’t let Imran fulfil any of his wishes,” he said terming “threats to impose a state of emergency, attack at the Parliament Lodges, and other steps a result of frustration in the government’s ranks”, saying “none of it would work any longer”. Bilawal also said the opposition will ensure that the process of Imran’s removal remained peaceful. On March 8, the united opposition front had filed a requisition for the no-confidence motion against the prime minister, pinning its hopes for its success on the estranged members of the ruling party and its allies. For making the no-trust vote successful, the opposition needs to have the support of at least 172 of the total 342 members in the lower house of parliament to show a simple majority – leading to the choosing of a new prime minister. Political analysts conjectured that the opposition could bag the support of 10 lawmakers or more from the ruling party or any of the allies as they had been in touch with it for quite some time now.













