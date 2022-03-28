In another setback, JWP parts ways with PTI

In another major setback to Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of voting on the no-trust motion against him, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan Shahzain Bugti Sunday quit the federal cabinet citing a lack of development in the province.

The development came after Bugti met with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other lawmakers of the PPP and PML-N at Bilawal Bhutto’s residence in Islamabad.

“We stood with PM Imran Khan for three-and-a-half years and tried hard to bring a change in Balochistan,” Bugti said in a press conference flanked by Bilawal Bhutto. “Keeping the situation in the country in view, I announce to leave PM Imran Khan’s cabinet and resign as a member of the federal government,” Bugti said, adding, “We are standing with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and will do whatever we can.”

Elaborating on his grievances, he said when the prime minister first came into power, he promised to focus on South Balochistan and under-developed areas. “But he failed to do so.” The MNA also alleged that insurgency grew during the PTI government’s tenure due to its negligence. “I have done everything except for banging my head into the wall. Imran Khan says everyone is corrupt. [But] put the evidence in front of the people, they will decide. But all you do is use the wrong words.”

He added that the government had announced a development package for South Punjab but ignored Balochistan.

“You couldn’t allocate Rs4 billion for the province. Do you consider the province your last priority?”

Bilawal Bhutto termed Bugti’s resignation a “brave decision”. The PPP chairman said the MNA had tried to work with the government during the past three years but it “betrayed the people and the opposition”, adding that PM Imran had “used his allies”. Thanking Bugti, he said the MNA had sent a message to the people of the country.

“People are looking to us to solve their problems. Balochistan’s issues are complicated and our history has not been fair with the people of the province.” He asserted that Bugti had taken an “independent decision” which was announced that day. “The decision came from the experience of working with these people for three years. Mr Bugti is a brave man and I value his word.”

Commenting on the premier’s “surprise” for the opposition, the PPP leader said that PM Imran had “lost his power”.

“This is all propaganda and it won’t work because the people of Pakistan know that Naya Pakistan means inflation and unemployment. The people will not fall into the same trap again no matter what they say.”

Imran Khan had appointed Bugti as his special assistant last year in July soon after deciding to hold talks with disgruntled Baloch tribesmen to pave way for permanent peace and progress in Balochistan.

The premier had tasked him with holding talks with peeved Baloch tribesmen on behalf of the government.

Bugti’s resignation comes amid mounting political tensions ahead of the no-confidence vote submitted by the opposition against the prime minister. On March 25, the crucial National Assembly session to deliberate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was adjourned as expected till today (Monday, March 28).

The session was wrapped up almost immediately after it started with the recitation of Holy Quran with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri offered Fateha for PTI’s deceased MNA from Hangu, Khayal Zaman, others who lost their lives during Peshawar and Sibi terror attacks as per Qaiser’s direction.

Since this is the tradition of this house, whenever a respectable member of the assembly passes away, the NA session is adjourned till the next working day in their honour,” Qaiser said.

He said the tradition had been followed nine times in the 12th assembly, four times in the 13th assembly, six times in the 14th assembly and five times in the current assembly.

After this development, the opposition now has 163 members in the National Assembly against 179 members of the treasury. The opposition needs 17 members to fill this gap in order to achieve a majority vote for the aforementioned motion against PM Imran Khan.

The government has 48 members in the Upper House of the Parliament against 51 senators of opposition. Likewise, the government also has majority in the Punjab Assembly with a strength of 199 lawmakers while the opposition has 172 members.