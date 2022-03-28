PML-N says govt used public funds for Islamabad rally

The PMLN has accused the government of using public funds for its Islamabad rally. Former Punjab law minister and senior PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the government used public funds for bringing the people to their rally in Islamabad.

While talking to the media, the ex-law minister taunted the government and said that the prime minister talked to one million people seated on eleven thousand chairs.

Rana Sanaullah also said that the PTI government has done nothing worth talking about in the rallies therefore Imran Khan was talking about right and wrong. He said the government was only making lame excuses to avoid the no-trust motion. He said the government has failed and it has nothing to say now. He said the government is destined to go. He said it is now a matter of time for the PTI government to see its end.