Imran Khan outplayed opponents in politics: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed his gratitude to the people of Kamalia over conduct of a successful PTI public rally in Kamalia.

In his statement issued here, he said that the people of Kamalia also expressed their heartfelt love for their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan by attending the rally in great numbers.

Buzdar termed the PTI rally in Kamalia a historic one, adding that a large gathering of masses reposed their complete trust in the leadership of PM Imran Khan. The CM thanked masses for extending their wholehearted support and acknowledgement for the PTI in the public rally. Usman Buzdar also thanked the PTI parliamentarians, ticket holders and workers for holding a successful rally in Kamalia.

The chief minister emphasised that PM Imran Khan, by doing public politics, out maneuvered and outplayed his opponents in the field of politics. He added that the PTI was the most popular political party in the country and would remain so under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan.

CM approves Rs 8 bln Ramazan package: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that Ramazan package amounting to Rs 8 billion had been accorded approval in order to provide relief to people of the province during the Holy month of Ramazan.

In a press statement, he said the provincial cabinet had granted approval to the Ramazan package 2022. The Punjab government would grant subsidy to the tune of Rs 4 billion approximately for the provision of low-priced flour to the masses across the province, he mentioned.

The chief minister said that 10 kg flour bag would be available at Rs 100/less price than the market price, adding that sugar would be provided at Rs 10/per kg less price than the market price in the Ramazan markets.

Usman Buzdar revealed that 13 edibles would be available at 2021 prices in the Ramazan markets. He stated that chicken and eggs would be provided at Rs 10/ per kg and Rs 5/ per dozen less price, respectively in the Ramazan markets. He intimated that 317 Ramazan markets were being set up across the province during the month of Ramazan.

He informed that Agri Fair Price Shops would be established in Ramazan markets and quality vegetables and fruits would be available at low-price than the market price over there.

The CM emphasised that real relief would be provided to the common man by Ramazan package. He stated that the provincial ministers would be assigned tasks and responsibilities to undertake monitoring of Ramazan markets.

The CM asserted that he would himself oversee implementation on the Ramazan package and vowed that the deserving would be provided their due right under the Ramazan package.