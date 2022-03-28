Huge public turnout witnessed at Islamabad rally: minister

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday expressed hope that the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan would be failed and huge public participation was being witnessed at Prime minister Imran Khan’s political power show in Islamabad.

Public meeting titled “Amr Bil Maroof” would be a day of victory against corrupt politicians, he said while speaking to PTV.

He said PM Imran Khan had created awareness among common people, adding, today PTI was holding a historic gathering which was not just a public meeting but it was a battle for Pakistan’s future. Today was a decisive day in Pakistan’s history and people, in huge numbers, were heading towards Islamabad at their own.

He said the public had rejected the opposition designs of no confidence motion against the Prime Minister, adding, the country was ruled by corrupt politicians in the past which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

The enthusiastic public in Islamabad were expressing their confidence in Imran Khan by attending the gathering in large number, he added.