Balochistan govt to take action against young doctors

Balochistan Government decided to take action against protesting young doctors and health worker under Balochistan Employees Efficiency and Discipline act.

Provincial Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah chaired emergency meeting on Sunday, to overview actions to deal with protesting young doctors and health workers.

Government decided to establish writ, and prevent all the obstacles in the working of hospitals. Government ordered secretary health for taking steps to hire doctors on contracts basis, not let anyone to hostage the health system.

On the other hand more than 30 members of Young Doctors Association (YDA) decided to restore emergency services at any cost, and take action against the doctors and Health workers, who created Law and order Situation.

It is worth mentioning here Young doctors are protesting against the Government since seven months.