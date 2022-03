Fishermen Cooperative Society made exemplary arrangements to welcome the arriving fishermen at Edhi Tower Karachi. Society has provided 20,000 and Edhi Foundation contributed 5,000 cash help to the arriving fishermen. Released Fishermen inlcuding Ali Akbar, Ali Hassan, Ali Nawaz, Wazir Ali with Dildar Ali and Hamza Ali have endured torture and imprisonment hardships in the Indian Jails. 116 fishermen are still enduring hardships in Indian jails.