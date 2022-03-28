Sh Rashid reacting like street thug: Marri

Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was reacting like a street thug instead of Interior Minister.

In a rejoinder to Interior Minister’s press conference on Sunday, she said that everyone knows how much big Turram Khan Sheikh Rashid is and he should stop threatening to us.

Shazia Marri said that if political situation would be changed in the country, he will flee away by passing narrow alley silently. The political career of Sheikh Rasheed started with polishing the boots of the dictators and now has been ending with lifting shoes of the selected prime minister, she added. She criticized that PTI has restricted the private media channels and not giving them permission to cover theirs today’s public gathering at Parade ground at Islamabad because they have exposed the lack of public interest and lack of seats in the Jalsa. The PPP leader alleged that PTI is a gang of thugs, it was not a political party before and we don’t consider PTI a political party, even today. Meanwhile, she strongly condemned and criticized the PTI workers act of harassment with a female journalist during the coverage of PTI’s public gathering at Islamabad. Shazia Marri said that PPP strongly condemns this fascist behaviour towards a female reporter and firstly PTI stopped private media channels from covering their jalsa and now they want to attack reporters to silence them. She further said that government was using PTV to cover the jalsa and it was the same PTV on which PTI once attacked.