Two children burnt to death in Mangla shanty blaze

Two children were burnt to death and three others scorched when a hut caught fire here on Sunday. According to details, a shanty caught fire in Bani Sahang area of district Mirpur of AJK in Afzalpur police station jurisdiction. As a result of blaze, two children including one and half year old Kulsoom and eight-month-old Noor Fatima were burnt to death while 8-year-old Fiazan Ali s/o Abdul Rehman, four-year-old Muneeza and a widow Raishman Bibi 80, were scorched. The scorched children and widow were shifted to hospital for treatment. In line with directions of Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Amjad Iqbal, tents and other facilities have been provided to the affected family as temporary measures to accommodate them.













