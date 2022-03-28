‘Entire nation firmly stands with PM’

Secretary Information Punjab Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Sunday said the entire nation was firmly standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan against the corrupt elements and 27th March’s grand power show in Islamabad’s Parade ground will prove a historic public meeting.

Talking to PTV she said the corrupt elements could not mislead the public through negative propaganda against government, adding, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the “largest political party” and the opposition would face defeat on all fronts.

She said the PTI government under a honest and brave leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not only fulfill its constitutional tenure but would also form the next government with majority on the basis of performance.

She said PTI workers caravans had reached the venue while others were on their way across the country to participate in the historic public gathering.