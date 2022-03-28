KP govt to ensure food items at controlled rates

The provincial government would provide all essential food and other items at Ramzan Sasta Bazar so that the people could purchase these items at a controlled price.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ehsan expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the Havelian Chamber of Commerce regarding Ramzan Sasta Bazar Havelian.

He further said the trader’s community of Havelian has always cooperated with the district administration for providing relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramzan. Like previous years, we would establish Ramzan Sasta Bazaar where KP government would provide all essential items on subsidized rates, the AC said.

Hassan Ehsan thanked the Havelian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) for their cooperation in establishing Ramzan Sasta Bazar. While replying to a question, the AC said that the government is utilizing all of its resources to ensure the provision of controlled price essential items, now, this is the responsibility of the masses to encourage the traders in the Sasta Bazars. He said that the action would be taken to discourage the profiteering and hoarding.

Bajaur to have cheap Ramzan bazaars: Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat on Sunday decided for setting up cheap bazaars for ensuring provision of various daily use items during the forthcoming Holy Month of Ramzan. He made this decision during a meeting held in Conference Room of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam with Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat in the chair. The meeting reviewed and discussed in detail the preparations for Ramzan and setting up of cheap bazaar. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor, TMO Muhammad Fayyaz, Representative Bajaur Police, Agriculture, Livestock, Tehsildars, Chamber of Commerce Haji Lali Shah, President of Bazaars Association.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat said that in the Holy month of Ramzan, cheap bazaars will be set up in Tehsil Khar Bazaar, Inayat Clay Bazaar, Navagai Bazaar under the supervision of District Administration Officers. Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat directed the administration officers to monitor the supply of food items at government rates on a daily basis, including hoarding, and to punish those involved in violations.