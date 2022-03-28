Iran hits back at US criticism after arms display

Iran on Sunday said it has the “right” to showcase its military equipment, after it was criticised by the US for displaying military hardware at a Qatar defence show.

“Iran, like any other country, has the right (…) to upgrade its defence capabilities or to display these products… in friendly and neighbouring countries,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency. He said extensive “US military presence in the Persian Gulf” was more worrisome and had made the region “totally insecure”.

On Thursday, US state department spokesman Ned Price warned of possible sanctions after Iranian military officials attended the Doha Defence Show and exhibited some of the country’s military hardware.