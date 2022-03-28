Kaptaan, My Kaptaan

Politics is my name and survival is the game. One would have expected the prime minister to whip up some magic words at his much-anticipated address in front of a massive rally in Islamabad. After all, it was and is a “battle for Pakistan.” But perhaps, he knows his audience way better than anyone else considering he still holds the sway as a mesmerising crowd-puller.

There were roaring rumours of the train going south ahead of a monumental no-confidence motion. Slipping through the backdoor in the darkness of the night might have seemed like a safe option. Losing the support of a crucial Baloch ally was no laughing matter. He could even have waved the white flag using the king and the kingmaker mantra previously used by his adversaries. Mr Khan did neither. Same punches, albeit with a tad more spice and the usual pledge to not forgive criminals, the Amr Bil Maroof did not come with any surprises.

It may not be visible at the first glance but may be he is in full control of the narrative and the slippery sands that we’ve all been beating the drums about are just a smokescreen. Why else would the entire ruling party create so much hype; make its supporters come out from across the country and blare the horns of patriotism (read: unflinching loyalty) for something repeated for the umpteenth time? Stopping seconds before slipping details about the foreign conspiracy, the embattled Khan is not in a mood to give up power or his trump card.

The stakes continue to rise and the political mercury is about to make a dash outside. Meanwhile, the kaptaan remains confident as ever before in defying the odds. The inevitability is for the others to see and make a big deal of. Mr Khan and his brigade are enjoying their crusade to protect their version of national interests. *