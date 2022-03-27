Bakery sealed, manager arrested over poor hygienic condition

PESHAWAR:A team of district administration here Sunday during a raid in city areas sealed a bakery over poor hygienic condition and arrested a manager. The raid was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan for providing safe and healthy food item to people. The team also inspected other general stores, medical stores, bakers’ shops, fast food shops and issued notices to several other traders to improve cleanliness condition before the start of holy month Ramadan.

Meanwhile in a statement issued here, the DC said that ensuring provision of safe and healthy food items to the public was our responsibility. He said no tolerance would be shown towards those who refused inspection by closing their shops, adding that the violators would face hefty fines.