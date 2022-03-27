Leader of opposition says, topple down this corrupt govt to save nation’s future

Lahore: The leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif urged the masses to join the “Mehngai Mukao March” get rid of PM Imran-led government. He maintained that he wanted to convey an important message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to the nation. It is a reality that inflation in Pakistan has reached the highest level in the regime of PM Imran Khan. He also criticised the PTI-led government over alleged worst corruption, poverty, unemployment and cruel behavior to the common man.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has asked the people to knock down this corrupt government to save the future of the nation.”

A day earlier, as PML-N’s “Mehngai Mukao March” kick-started from Lahore’s Model Town, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the government had “already been ousted” and the Opposition was heading to Islamabad to say “goodbye” to PM Imran Khan.

“[Prime Minister] Imran Khan‘s government has gone he is shouting every day. The government has gone we are going to say goodbye to it,” Maryam told in an interview on her rally’s container.

The PML-N leader said that the “people are echoing” the name of party supremo Nawaz Sharif due to the “incompetent government and inflation”.

“The government has gone a goodbye is left only. He’s (Imran Khan) is pleading but nothing will happen now,” said the PML-N leader. She added that move to oust PM Imran was taken by the government and not the Opposition.

Talking about the government allies who are yet to make a decision, Maryam said that no one will stand with the premier as his own party members were ditching him. JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman had warned the government against posing any threat to the opposition parties, saying that they will give a befitting response.

“We are not wearing bangles,” Fazl said on Saturday while announcing that the participants of his party’s long march would stay in the federal capital for two to three days after reaching there on Saturday, The News reported.

He said that as the opposition is “staying in its limits” and the government should also not cross its limits.

The JUI-F president, who is also the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said that it was the alliance’s decision to hold talks with all the allies of the government.

Fazl said the PML-Q was in talks with the PML-N to settle matters between them. He claimed that all matters with the government’s allied parties had been settled. Fazl said that MQM-P had made no demand for a ministry but wanted a settlement with the PPP on the local government’s bill.