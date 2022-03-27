Business community for equal opportunities: FPCCI

Shaukat Ali Omerson, vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, outlined the goal of the apex chamber, emphasizing that Pakistan cannot thrive unless it provides equal chances to its workforce, regardless of gender. He went on to say that no country can develop economically and socially if 52 percent of its population is excluded from economic and productive activities – be they in the agricultural sector, manufacturing industries, or service sectors.

It is important to mention that the FPCCI planned a high-profile session in conjunction with International Women’s Day, which was attended by women entrepreneurs, trade leaders, and social activists who are committed to the advancement of women’s rights.

Shabbir Hassan Mansha, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, stated that women workers perform as well as male workers, and in certain cases, even outperform them. If all enterprises begin to hire women on an equal basis with men, they will not be dissatisfied to the slightest degree.

Participating women revealed their deep dissatisfaction with the fact that, despite their superior performance in every profession, women employees find it difficult to advance to senior positions and that they are paid significantly less than their male colleagues.

The FPCCI has asked for equal opportunities in employment, equal pay packages, equitable career progression, the eradication of harassment, an egalitarian working environment, and access to funding to encourage women, entrepreneurs, to start their own businesses.