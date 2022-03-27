Argentina to receive immediate $9.7b under $44b debt deal: IMF

The IMF executive board on Friday approved a $44 billion loan for Argentina to help the inflation-wracked country’s economy, with $9.7 billion of the funding available immediately.

The Washington-based crisis lender said the financing “aims to provide Argentina with balance of payments and budget support” and also “strengthen debt sustainability, tackle high inflation, boost reserves, address the country’s social and infrastructure gaps and promote inclusive growth.” These arrangements are a “step forward” for the “macroeconomic stabilization” and the “economic recovery” of the country, said Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman.