Reko Diq new deal to make Balochistan ‘largest FDI recipient’

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) has welcomed the efforts of the government to escape a penalty of $11 billion after reaching an out-of court settlement on the Reko Diq project in the Chagai district of Balochistan. The BMP Chairman and FPCCI former president Mian Anjum Nisar observed that following the new deal the project would make Balochistan the largest recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, as the agreement has been reached after several rounds of negotiations over the last three years. It is appreciable that the government is also considering setting up a smelter to ensure optimal utilization of the nation’s mineral wealth. It is a right step in the right direction that the Balochistan government would not incur any expenses in development of the mines after this agreement. Its share of expenses shall be borne by the federal government. In developing the project, nearly $10 billion will be invested in Balochistan, including $1 billion for social uplift projects — roads, schools, hospitals and creation of technical training institute for mining. The investment will create over 8,000 new jobs. He said that Reko Diq would potentially be the largest gold and copper mine in the world and it will liberate Pakistan from crippling debt and usher in a new era of development and prosperity.













