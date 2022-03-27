Scotland to host New Zealand for two T20Is, one ODI in July

LONDON: Scotland will host New Zealand in July 2022 for two T20Is and a one-off ODI after New Zealand finish their tour of Ireland on July 22 in Belfast. The three matches in Scotland will be played at the Grange in Edinburgh, on July 27, 29 and 31. Scotland and New Zealand last faced each other in the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup last year when Scotland scared their opponents by falling just 16 runs short while chasing 173. “We are excited to welcome the BLACKCAPS to our shores this summer,” Scotland head coach Shane Burger said. “We want to keep challenging ourselves versus ICC Full Members and New Zealand are up there as one of the best. Having reached both of the most recent T20 and 50 over ICC world cup finals, they have proven to be the most consistent team across all formats of the game in recent years. We have 12 international ODIs to be played prior to the New Zealand series and so the squad are training well and looking forward to a busy 2022.”

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said touring Scotland would be a “great occasion” for his team. “Over the past decade we’ve seen Scotland improve as a cricketing nation and develop into a force in international cricket,” Stead said. “Having played there personally myself at Brechin Cricket Club, I know how passionate the people are about the game and I have no doubt they will be eagerly looking forward to this tour.

“Playing against associate teams as a major nation is a really important part of helping them grow and that growth can only benefit the world game long term.” Cricket Scotland is likely to announce further information on the tickets and crowd in mid-April. New Zealand will fly to the UK in May-end for the three Tests against England in June, followed by the three ODIs and as many T20Is starting July 10, before they head to Scotland.