Iga Swiatek becomes new WTA World No.1 with Miami win

MIAMI: Poland’s Iga Swiatek clinched becoming the new world number one in women’s tennis on Friday by defeating Swiss player Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0 at the WTA Miami Open. Swiatek will move into the top spot vacated by Australian Ashleigh Barty after the three-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement earlier this week. “Pretty surreal,” Swiatek said. “On one hand, these are the most special moments that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life, but on the other hand, that match was just another match.” The 20-year-old Warsaw-born star had to win her second-round match at the South Florida hardcourt tournament to ensure she would replace Barty in the next rankings next month. After the victory, there was a brief on-court ceremony where Swiatek was cheered and honored by tournament director James Blake and former WTA number one Lindsay Davenport. She didn’t feel slighted by the manner of it all, coming suddenly after Barty’s shock farewell. “I loved every moment of it,” Swiatek said. “It doesn’t matter for me if there were fireworks. The crowd was really supportive. They were really excited. I’m just soaking everything in because I didn’t have any expectations.” Swiatek will be the first Polish woman to reach the rankings summit, eclipsing the old mark for players from her homeland she shared with former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska. Poland’s first Grand Slam singles title was won by Swiatek at the 2020 French Open.













