Patakha Pictures announce grantees for ‘Pakistan Stories’

Patakha Pictures announce the 10 grantees for its first funding and mentorship programme, “Pakistan Stories”, in partnership with Scottish Documentary Institute and the British Council.

Helmed by two-time Academy Award and four-time Emmy Award winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Patakha Pictures was launched to support a new generation of female Pakistani documentary filmmakers, with Pakistan Stories as its first national funding and mentorship programme that aims to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan through the female gaze.

As part of this programme, the 10 shortlisted women filmmakers will work in pairs, over a period of 12 weeks, to develop their creative skills and create five short films.

“When we sifted through the applications we realized that there are so many young women in Pakistan who aspire to tell stories about their communities and that it is imperative that we provide them with the right tools to achieve their dreams. Today, I hope we are taking a small step towards that.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

“Scottish Documentary Institute is delighted with the selection of the ten upcoming female talent for our new scheme Pakistan Stories. The collaboration with Patakha Pictures is conducive to the perfect creative environment for our participants to bloom as documentary filmmakers and tackle challenging stories that will reflect contemporary Pakistan through the female gaze.” said Noé Mendelle, Director of Scottish Documentary Institute.

“We are very pleased to be supporting this project because it is going to give opportunity to young women filmmakers in Pakistan. And we are really fortunate to have Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Professor Noe leading it – both are celebrated for having done amazing work in documentary filmmaking” Mariya Afzal, Director UK-PK Season, British Council, Pakistan

Pakistan Stories received an overwhelming number of submissions from female documentary filmmakers across the country, out of which the following pairs of applicants were chosen from different regions of Pakistan to be a part of this initiative:

This practice-led workshop in documentary will allow them to:

Develop an understanding of creative documentary for local and international festivals Develop and finance an idea into a short creative film Work with characters, sound and visuals dramatically and emotionally Produce a 10′ documentary ready for national and international distribution Network with other filmmakers from different regions across Pakistan and internationally

The workshop will be made up of a mixture of seminars and consultant-led advice sessions by experts from Scotland and Pakistan. The film lab will be delivered online through Zoom and other online tools accessible to these participants, followed by a gathering for an intensive week in Karachi to finalize the edit of the films and a screening in Islamabad for a wider audience.

Patakha Pictures is an initiative by SOC Films.