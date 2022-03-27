Kareena says goodbye to biryani and halwa and brings out her yogi

Kareena Kapoor – who is loved for her amazing beauty and outstanding acting skills – is mesmerising her fans with new talent these days.

The Bollywood star’s this week social media was all about food.

On Monday, she posted a video on Instagram while devouring biryani and wrote it, “”Monday b?l?u?e?s? biryani… Already planning tomorrow’s dessert.”

Then next day, the Veere Di Wedding star was drooling over a halwa. She shared a video on her social media handle with a caption, “”As promised… halwa it is.”

So, after lot of eating, the actress has rolled out the yoga mat once again because of her yoga instructor, who is also on IG, and saw all of her relish.

Khan can be seen performing yoga poses and written it, “When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it’s time to say bye to the biryani and halwa.” In the meantime, on the work front, Kareena has begun shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Moreover, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.