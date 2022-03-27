Mehmoona Sajid wins National Song Competition held on Pakistan Day

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the Lahore Arts Council helda grand finale of the National Song Competition Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

During the event, the voice of the youth has become the language of patriotism. The singing of the youth is being watched all over the world through the Alhamra YouTube channel. Every singer who participated in the competition paid homage to the martyrs of the nation by devoting their self to the love of homeland. Mehmoona Sajid got the first position with a cash prize of one lac, Ayesha Akbar on 2nd, with the cash prize of fifty thousand and Syeda Mariam secured the 3rd position with thirty thousand cash prize along with the certificates and shields.

Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Taranum Naz, Sara Raza Khan performed the duties of a judge in the best way and constantly encouraged new singers as well as taught them important points regarding singing. The Project Director Voice of Punjab Anam Ali Abbas’s participation in the programme encourages the youth to performed devotedly. On the occasion, the Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the guidance of judges including Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Taranum Naz and Sara Raza Khan would be the foundation of success for all the participants.

He further said that there is no doubt that our young generation is blessed with all kinds of skills. It’s the promise of Alhamra with its youth that Alhamra would always give them the opportunity to prove their talent, he added

All the people seated at the hall were filled with the spirit of patriotism they praised the efforts of Alhamra to promote such talent.