Ali Zafar happy over miraculous recovery of wheelchair-bound fan

We all know the madness and love of fans for rockstar Ali Zafar, but the singer loves his fans too. Singer Ali Zafar has expressed happiness on the miraculous recovery of his wheelchair-bound fan, saying that “I pray you fly in life.” A fan, Areesha, had attended Zafar’s concert at the Institute of Business Management on wheelchair five years ago not knowing if her legs would ever move again. But the grace of God, she attended Ali’s concert again at IoBM dancing on her feet. “I was at his concert on my feet dancing the night off in high heels,” she said sharing her story on Twitter tagging Ali Zafar. Ali Zafar expressed happiness on the miraculous recovery of his fan, saying, “This is one of the most inspiring tweets. I pray you fly in life.”













