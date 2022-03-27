Dia gives fresh peek inside her pretty home since son’s arrival

Actor Dia Mirza has shared a new video on Instagram and it gives a peek inside her green haven of a home. The actor shares her house in Mumbai with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and son Avyaan. In the video, Dia shows the camera the many serene and picture-perfect corners of her house.

In the video, shot as an ad for a woodworks brand, Dia is seen in a white dress, taking viewers along on a tour of her home. It begins with her living room and Dia is seen sitting on a seat with a large wall of books to her left and enormous glass windows behind her. The glass is panelled with thin black borders and looks out to lush greenery in her balcony. Dia then takes us into a narrow lobby, on the right side of which are several framed pictures of herself and her family.

Another corner of her house is decorated with a vintage-style sideboard. A large mirror hangs above it and it displays a flower vase and some books. In the final shot, Dia is seen sitting on her couch, putting away her son Avyaan’s wooden toys. The coffee table is decorated with a large vase full of colourful flowers.

Dia has been living in the same house since she was 19 years old and has spent close to two decades there. Speaking about her home to Fox Life’s Design HQ in 2018, Dia said that she and her father were mesmerised the day they walked into the house for the first time. She holds the same love for her home all these years later as well, which is evident from the fact that she chose to get married right in her building compound, with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, last year. Avyaan was born in May and is Dia’s first child. Vaibhav also has a daughter from his first marriage.