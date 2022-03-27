Goher Mumtaz and Kubra’s movie Abhi’s teaser released

Brilliant Pakistani film and television actress Kubra Khan and the very talented Goher Mumtaz’s Upcoming movie Abhi’s Teaser is out now.

The film has been shot completely and it was halted for the release due to Covud. The movie has been directed by Asad Mumtaz and it has been produced by Khalid Iqbal and Goher Mumtaz. The film is a GM productions presentation.?

The film has been shot in beautiful locations and areas. The film features action and romance in it with a stellar cast. Kubra Khan is looking amazingly beautiful with her changed look.

Kubra Khan and Goher’s chemistry is adorable. Goher Mumtaz will be seen after a long time. Rana Majid is also doing his debut in films from the movie Abhi.

The official media partner of the movie is Hum Television Network. Hum Tv uploaded the beautiful teaser of the film.

Fans are loving the picturisation of the movie. They are coming up with good comments regarding teaser of the movie.