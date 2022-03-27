Mariyam Nafees is officially married

Pakistani model-actress Mariyam Nafees has finally tied the nuptial knot with her fiancé Amaan Ahmed in a small Nikkah ceremony. Nafees, known for her role in Diyar-e-Dil, got engaged to her beau a year ago and in a daytime event on March 25, officially inked the nuptial bond to her happily-ever-after. Hajra Yamin, leading lady of Pinky Memsaab and a close friend of Nafees, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of her friend’s event. The bride looked ethereal in an all-white, gold embellished gharara with hints of red. The ensemble, which had delicate hand-work, was styled by Islamabad-based designer Maha Wajahat Khan. The 27-year-old went for an updo and complimented it with gold jewellery and shimmery makeup, adding a touch of royal elegance. While signing the nikkah papers, the Fitrat actress covered her face with a red veil. Ahmed, on the other hand, as a groom looked debonair in a white sherwani, fit for daytime event.













