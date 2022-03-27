Coming to Islamabad to say ‘goodbye’ to PM: Maryam

PML-N’s “Mehngai Mukao March” kick-started Saturday from Lahore’s Model Town area under the leadership of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the government has “already been ousted” and the Opposition was heading to Islamabad to say “goodbye” to PM Imran Khan. “[Prime Minister] Imran Khan’s government has gone he is shouting every day. The government has gone we are going to say goodbye to it,” Maryam told a private TV channel on her rally’s container. The PML-N leader said that the “people are echoing” the name of party supremo Nawaz Sharif due to the “incompetent government and inflation”. “The government has gone and a goodbye is left only. He’s (Imran Khan) is pleading but nothing will happen now,” said the PML-N leader. She added that move to oust PM Imran was taken by the government and not the Opposition.

Talking about the government allies who are yet to make a decision, Maryam said that no one will stand with the premier as his own party members were ditching him. “Imran Khan is the nation’s culprit, not Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz,” said the PML-N vice-president. She added that no matter comes to power, it will take time to fix the “destruction” done by PM Imran Khan.

“If there is an external conspiracy against Imran Khan, then the name of this conspiracy is Imran Khan himself. Imran Khan is not such a big personality that the world would conspire against him,” said Maryam in response to the claim made by the premier that the Opposition was being backed by foreign powers. Maryam is leading the “Mehngai Mukao March” with Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. They kicked off the march from Lahore’s Model Town earlier on Saturday. Their final destination is Islamabad and the duo will arrive in the federal capital after multiple stops along the way.

The first phase of the march will take place in Gujranwala where workers from Hafizabad and Sialkot will join.